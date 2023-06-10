Which Robin Story Was Too Dark For Batman: The Animated Series?

There have been hundreds of exciting, thought-provoking, and sometimes downright disturbing stories that have helped readers truly understand the darkness of "Batman" since its conception over 80 years ago.

One such arc is that of Jason Todd, Batman's second Robin after Dick Grayson. The character is not introduced in "Batman: The Animated Series," which came out in 1992. As a result, the series focuses on the third Robin, Tim Drake, well after Dick and Jason would have already left Batman.

The reason why Jason doesn't appear is because his story is so dark that it didn't seem appropriate to air it. Though there are a variety of retellings, the second Robin —who later becomes Red Hood — is fated to be mercilessly beaten and killed by the Joker.

Though some consider Jason Todd's story too dark for the cartoon, the "Batman: The Adventures Continue" comics found a way around it. In the 12th issue, fans got to see exactly what "BTAS" had in store for Jason, even if it wasn't on screen. Here, they were able to depict the demise of Batman's student and friend.

In the previous issue, Jason is kidnapped by the Joker and Harley Quinn. He is beaten with a crowbar, under the guise of paying for his violent crimes throughout Gotham.