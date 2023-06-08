Vanderpump Rules: Fans Think They Know Why Raquel Leviss Turned On Tom Sandoval

Fans definitely think that Leviss was both overwhelmed and betrayed by her clandestine lover, and that's why she went forward with the interview so she could control the narrative. Beyond that, some fans think it was also her attempt to get out from under Sandoval's thumb, as @KateCasey wrote: "Watching Raquel open up to a producer days after the reunion without Tom hovering makes you understand the hold he has on her."

@takeyourzoloft, meanwhile, thought that this was a small act of revenge after Leviss also felt wronged by Sandoval. "So basically what I'm getting from this is that after the reunion Tom probably pulled away from Raquel. She called up production and was like I'm ready to be honest. And blew his sh*t up." @MikeyTBH agreed, writing, "This Scandoval season of #PumpRules ending with Raquel absolutely throwing Tom Sandoval under the bus and exposing him for making her lie a ton about the affair... I mean it doesn't get better than this!"

Obviously, what Leviss did to one of her closest friends — especially considering that Madix frequently defended Leviss against detractors during Season 10 — is almost impossible to forgive for fans and cast members alike, but coming forward is at least something. @Bravalita recognized that, saying, "I'm glad Raquel went back and filmed a few days after that reunion and blew up Sandoval's lies because that's something Ariana never did until she was did wrong, even in the face of what Kristen [Doute, Sandoval's other wronged ex] was facing, abs I find that brave, bold, and commendable."