Who Plays Astrid In How To Train Your Dragon's Live-Action Remake?

Universal Pictures has found an Astrid for its live-action remake of DreamWorks' "How to Train Your Dragon." According to The Hollywood Reporter, the young Viking warrior who joins Hiccup on his quest to make the world safe for cohabitation between humanity and dragon kind will be portrayed by Nico Parker. The British actress made her onscreen debut in 2019 with Disney's live-action remake of "Dumbo" as Milly Farrier.

Since then, she joined HBO's "The Third Eye" which starred Jude Law, and Warner Bros. Pictures' "Reminiscence," which starred Hugh Jackman. But her most prominent credit can be found in HBO's "The Last of Us," a 2023 live-action adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed 2013 videogame of the same name. In it, Parker portrayed Sarah Miller, the late daughter of Pedro Pascal's Joel Miller. It was her death that set Joel on the path that he would follow throughout the series.

Parker's future features more than a trip to Berk, however, as she's also attached to star in Searchlight's upcoming "Suncoast," alongside Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson. As of this writing, Parker is only one of two cast members who have been announced, with the other being Mason Thames, who is set to portray Hiccup. The live-action adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon" is set to be released on March 14, 2025.