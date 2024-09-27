Harry Potter And Downton Abbey Legend Maggie Smith Dead At 89

Dame Maggie Smith was born on December 28, 1934 in Ilford, Essex. In interviews, she would say she never quite knew what compelled her to pursue a career in acting. She would say, "Honest to God, I have no idea where the urge came from. It was such a ghastly time and we didn't go to the theatre. I got into terrible trouble once because the [neighbors] took me to the cinema on a Sunday. But I had a wonderful teacher, Dorothy Bartholomew" (via Evening Standard).

She went on to become a juggernaut in both film and theatre, ultimately winning two Academy Awards. She won for Best Actress for 1969's "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" and Best Supporting Actress for 1978's "California Suite." In the 21st century, she gained worldwide acclaim for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the "Harry Potter" films that dominated the box office between 2001 and 2011.

Dame Maggie Smith kept mostly to herself over the years, but her colleagues were more than happy to sing her praises. In an interview with Saga Magazine, Dustin Hoffman explained, "The process of acting is like a religious experience for her. She comes to work and has no tolerance for getting something half-right. She wants to get it completely right and that's all she's concerned about. Nothing less will satisfy her." In true Dame Maggie fashion, she chimed in, "Well, otherwise, why do it?"

Her professionalism and talent will be missed.