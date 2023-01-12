Nico Parker Discusses Details About Her Key Role As Pedro Pascal's Daughter In The Last Of Us - Exclusive Interview

After making her acting debut in director Tim Burton's 2019 live-action adaptation of Walt Disney's "Dumbo," actor Nico Parker is facing a much different kind of beast in "The Last of Us" — a virus that leads to a brain infection and, ultimately, animalistic behavior in humans worldwide.

In "The Last of Us" — an adaptation of the 2013 blockbuster video game, debuting on HBO and HBO Max on January 15 — Parker stars in the pivotal role of Sarah, the daughter of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal). Once the brain infection — caused by the Cordyceps fungus — hits the masses, Joel, his brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), and Sarah attempt to flee the chaos, which leads to a life-altering tragedy involving the young teen.

Twenty years later, Joel has become an expert smuggler, and he finds purpose in the dangerous task of smuggling a young teen, Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey), out of a heavily guarded quarantine zone. It appears that Ellie is immune to the zombie-like Cordyceps virus, which could lead to the development of a vaccine to save the world.

Parker is no stranger to showbiz. In addition to having roles in the mystery series "The Third Day" and the sci-fi drama "Reminiscence," she's learned quite a bit about the entertainment industry through her mother, actor Thandiwe Newton, and father, writer-director Ol Parker. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Nico Parker details her work with Pascal and thoughts about the video game adaptation, shares the advice she got from her showbiz parents, and recalls her first big steps in the business under the direction of Burton.