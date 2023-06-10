Apple TV+'s Sugar - Everything You Need To Know

In the seemingly never-ending sea of streaming service content coming from every corner, the collection of upcoming film and TV projects from Apple TV+ stands out among the crowd. Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has been a hub for top tier streaming specific content, with such films and shows such as "The Morning Show," "Wolfwalkers," "Ted Lasso," and "CODA," receiving widespread acclaim and notable award recognition. As the streamer continues cooking up its upcoming library with anticipated shows such as "The Crowded Room," "Masters of Air," and "Lessons in Chemistry," another program has joined the mix that promises a unique take on a classic genre.

"Sugar" is slated to be the newest science fiction offering from Apple TV+. While the streamer has provided some notable sci-fi series in the past such as "For All Mankind" and "Severance," "Sugar" appears to be aiming for a different kind of experience entirely. Just what makes this show worth checking out? Read on as Looper gives you everything you need to know about "Sugar."