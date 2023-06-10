Apple TV+'s Sugar - Everything You Need To Know
In the seemingly never-ending sea of streaming service content coming from every corner, the collection of upcoming film and TV projects from Apple TV+ stands out among the crowd. Since its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ has been a hub for top tier streaming specific content, with such films and shows such as "The Morning Show," "Wolfwalkers," "Ted Lasso," and "CODA," receiving widespread acclaim and notable award recognition. As the streamer continues cooking up its upcoming library with anticipated shows such as "The Crowded Room," "Masters of Air," and "Lessons in Chemistry," another program has joined the mix that promises a unique take on a classic genre.
"Sugar" is slated to be the newest science fiction offering from Apple TV+. While the streamer has provided some notable sci-fi series in the past such as "For All Mankind" and "Severance," "Sugar" appears to be aiming for a different kind of experience entirely. Just what makes this show worth checking out? Read on as Looper gives you everything you need to know about "Sugar."
When will Sugar be released?
"Sugar" is slated for release at an unspecified time in 2023. The show was announced in June 2022, with actor and executive producer Colin Farrell, writer and executive producer Mark Protosevich, director Fernando Meirelles, and producers Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich attached to the project. The show was acquired by Apple TV+ following a reportedly highly competitive bidding war against Netflix for the rights in December 2021.
Principal photography began for the show in August 2022 with plans to extend production into the fall. Colin Farrell was spotted later in the same month during the show's filming, donned in his character's outfit while on a coffee break. It's unknown when filming wrapped, but we do know roughly when to expect its arrival on Apple TV+. The upcoming sci-fi series, while not yet given a full date for its release, was announced by Apple to be coming out at some point in 2023 with the release of their teaser showcasing some of their upcoming movies and shows.
What is the plot of Sugar?
For some time, the plot of Apple TV+'s upcoming show "Sugar" was largely unknown. The only details given regarding the plot during its initial announcement (and for some time afterwards) hinted that the show would act as a "genre-bending" take on your typical detective story with its setting being in Los Angeles. Since then, however, more substantial details have come out regarding the ideas behind the series. Along with announcement of their other upcoming shows, Apple delved more into the plot of "Sugar." The show will follow the titular detective John Sugar as he goes on the hunt for the missing granddaughter of a big-time Hollywood producer.
Just how the series will blend a hard-edged mystery narrative with genre elements has yet to be deciphered. Nevertheless, the simplicity of the premise gives "Sugar" plenty of room to explore this notion while also developing the story's self-contained conundrum. It will also be interesting to see how the show utilizes its Los Angeles setting. Given that the story is slated to take place in modern day LA and deals with the movie industry, the show has plenty of opportunities to approach its setting in either a more straightforward or satirical manner. Whichever direction things go, there's certainly plenty here to find intriguing.
Who is starring in Sugar?
Taking the lead role of John Sugar in the Apple TV+ series "Sugar" is none other than Colin Farrell. Farrell's career has seen the Irish actor star in a wide array of blockbuster franchises, award season favorites, and arthouse ventures, from the Wizarding World entry "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" to Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Killing of a Sacred Deer." The previous year proved to be an especially prolific one for the performer. Farrell's lead performance in the black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" received worldwide acclaim, earning him an Oscar and BAFTA nomination, as well as a win at the Golden Globes. He also joined Matt Reeves' "The Batman" as one of the film's antagonists, The Penguin, and is slated to reprise the role for the upcoming Max original series "The Penguin," set to release in 2024.
In August 2022, multiple cast members were announced, all in currently unspecified roles. This includes "Barry" and "The Good Place" star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Oscar nominee Amy Ryan, "Better Call Saul" star Dennis Boutsikaris, "True Blood" star Lindsay Pulsipher, and BAFTA Games nominee Alex Hernandez, who are all slated for main roles on the show. In the recurring cast, Emmy winners Anna Gunn and James Cromwell were added in August 2022, while Sydeny Chandler, Elizabeth Anweis, Jason Butler Harner, Nate Corddry, and Miguel Sandoval were announced the following month.
Who is directing Sugar?
Bringing their vision to the world of "Sugar" is Oscar-nominated director Fernando Meirelles. The Brazilian filmmaker has been attached to the Apple TV+ project since its initial announcement, where he is slated to both direct the series and act as an executive producer.
Meirelles' feature directorial debut was the 1998 family film "Menino Maluquinho 2: A Aventura," translated into English as "The Nutty Boy 2." However, Meirelles' claim to fame would come a few years afterwards with a drastically different directorial effort, the 2002 film "Cidade de Deus" or "City of the Gods" in English. The hard-hitting crime drama epic based on the 1997 Paulo Lins novel of the same name and co-directed by Kátia Lund became a critical and financial success amongst its release. Amongst the film's four Oscar nominations, Meirelles nabbed a nod for his directing.
His next film, the 2005 thriller "The Constant Gardener," was another solid hit, with actress Rachel Weisz's supporting performance winning her an Oscar among the film's three additional nominations. His following efforts included other thrillers such as "Blindness" and "360," along with the Oscar-nominated drama "The Two Popes." Alongside "Sugar," Meirelles' first English language TV show, he is also attached to the upcoming film "Blue Carbon" and the Robert Downey Jr. starring miniseries "The Sympathizer."
Who is writing and producing Sugar?
Currently, the only writer credited on "Sugar" is screenwriter Mark Protosevich. Protosevich, who also developed the series and acts as an executive producer, has a notable lineup of projects under his belt. His first credited screenwriting and producing role came in the 2000 Oscar-nominated science fiction film "The Cell" starring Jennifer Lopez and Vince Vaughn. His following efforts throughout the decade would see Protosevich stay in the genre realm, penning the screenplays for the 2006 thriller "Poseidon" and the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi cult classic "I Am Legend," the latter of which was co-written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman. In 2011, Protosevich co-wrote the story for Marvel's "Thor" alongside J. Michael Straczynski before acting as screenwriter and co-producer on the 2013 Spike Lee remake of "Oldboy."
Alongside Protosevich, the film's producing team includes producer Simon Kinberg, best known for his contributions to the "X-Men" franchise, under his company Genre Films in their second collaboration with Apple following the 2021 science fiction series "Invasion." Other producers include the aforementioned Colin Farell and Fernando Meirelles in addition to Matt Woodall, David Rosen, Chip Vucelich, Audrey Chon, Scott Greenberg, and Sam Catlin. The latter, whose prior credits include producing on "Breaking Bad," is also listed as showrunner on "Sugar."