Never Have I Ever Season 4 Review: ...Had A Bittersweet Goodbye

For three seasons, "Never Have I Ever" has seen its protagonists split their time between lusting after guys and chasing high school over-achievement, with an emphasis on the former. The final season is more of the same, but the emphasis has shifted more to academic accomplishment, with an emphasis on platonic friendships. In fact, the final season is a perfect amalgamation of all the things that high school girls tend to be concerned with, and overall it's fantastic.

The fourth season picks up moments after the third ended, with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) in Ben's (Jaren Lewison) bed. They've just had sex — and it was bad. But instead of trying to smooth things over or try again, Ben just asks if he should call her an Uber. Devi doesn't see Ben for the entirety of the summer, and by the time they do meet again on the first day of their final year of school, he's dating someone else.

But this is just one storyline among many. Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) gets into Princeton, Devi's dream school, early while Devi gets deferred. Trent (Benjamin Norris) breaks up with Eleanor (Ramona Young), and Eleanor graduates a semester early so she can pursue work as an actor. Paxton (Darren Barnet) drops out of Arizona State University and takes a job at his old high school coaching swimming, to many people's joy for various reasons. Kamala (Richa Moorjani) is offered a job in Maryland, but turns it down because she doesn't know anyone there. Devi's mom (Poorna Jagannathan) meets a man who she's interested in, and Devi's fine with it (a big change from earlier). Pati (Ranjita Chakravarty) marries her white boyfriend (Jeff Garlin) in a gorgeous wedding. And eventually, high school ends and the kids move on to greater things.

It's also the rare season that actually encompasses a year in the life of Devi and her friends. Knowing the timing of the beginning and end of the season helps the viewer understand approximately when certain things happen, especially when it comes to Devi's struggle to get into college. Still, some parts of it are less successful than others.