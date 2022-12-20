Hugh Jackman Explains Why Deadpool 3 Won't Mess With Logan's Timeline

Hugh Jackman recently revealed what made him change his mind about returning as Wolverine on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show." The Australian actor said that the idea came to him while watching "Deadpool," which brought to mind a buddy cop movie à la Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte in "48 Hrs." but with Wolverine and Deadpool.

"This is something we haven't done with the character. That's a kind of dynamic we haven't had before," Jackman said. "But then I just put it aside. I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm done.' And then we made 'Logan.' I was super happy with it. But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, now we can go back because it's science, and so I don't have to screw with the 'Logan' timeline, which was important to me and I think, probably to the fans too."

From the sound of things, "Deadpool 3" will feature the Merc with a Mouth using time travel to encounter a younger Wolverine, one who has yet to experience the hardships of "Logan." It also seems like Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy are making a buddy cop movie with the characters time-traveling their way into the MCU, and that honestly sounds amazing.