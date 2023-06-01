Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Personal For Both Issa Rae And Daniel Kaluuya - Exclusive Interview

In the new animated superhero adventure "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the multiverse introduced in its predecessor, 2018's Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," gets a whole lot bigger — and full of a lot more Spider-People.

While the first movie introduced us to alternate Spider-Heroes like Miles Morales, Peter B. Parker, and a Gwen Stacy from a different universe — as well as even more far-out characters like Peni Parker, Spider-Ham, and Spider-Man Noir — the new film brings us into different dimensions to meet Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Rae), Hobie Brown/Spider-Punk (voiced by Daniel Kaluuya), and Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), the latter of whom leads a team called the Spider Society that keeps all the various realities from collapsing.

In a storyline taken right from the comics, Jessica is very pregnant in the movie, while also riding a motorcycle and not using a secret identity. Hobie, meanwhile, is from the London district of Camden and reflects the area's punk leanings, even playing guitar and utilizing a costume that adapts aspects of punk culture and fashion. He battles a totalitarian regime that rules over the Earth of his universe (and is a bit different from his comic book counterpart).

Co-written and produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, "Across the Spider-Verse" was a personal project for both Rae, who grew up a Spider-Man fan, and Kaluuya, who hails, like this version of Spider-Punk, from Camden. "I definitely wanted to sound like the people that I'm from," says Kaluuya, who previously appeared in Marvel's "Black Panther" and won an Oscar for his work in "Judas and the Black Messiah." "That was the most important thing."