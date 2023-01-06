Daniel Kaluuya's Unused Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Look Revealed In Stunning Concept Art

W'kabi was initially supposed to return for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Though he's briefly mentioned in the sequel, Daniel Kaluuya's character doesn't appear on-screen, as he has been exiled following his traitorous alliance with Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) in the first film. Still, Marvel concept artist Niek Schlosser shared a post on his Instagram that offered an intriguing snapshot of what W'kabi would have looked like if he had been more involved in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." "Redesign of W'kabi's costume made for Wakanda Forever, sadly never made it in, but 'Nope' was a great film," Schlosser said of the redesign.

Here, Schlosser is referring to the horror-suspense thriller that Kaluuya was presumably working on while "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was being shot. In any case, the concept art shows a sleeker design for W'kabi's character in the sequel, with extra armored plating and a subdued color scheme that weaves a shade of blue over its more earthy tones.

While fans of Kaluuya and the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have missed W'baki's presence in the sequel, with a third "Black Panther" film no doubt on the way, Kaluuya's character remains alive and could still return in the next sequel.