The Second Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Confirms A Link To The MCU

The second trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" reiterates that this outing is going to be anything but a traditional Spidey tale. Rather than simply featuring a main villain from the character's massive rogues' gallery, it seems that most of the conflict will stem from Miles going up against his own counterparts in the Spider-Force. Intriguingly, Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 also confirms that the Spider-Verse and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are linked when he says, "Don't even get me started on Doctor Strange and the little nerd back on Earth-199999" (that's the designated number for the MCU, according to "The Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe").

In the visuals department, the trailer continues to deliver on the unique and colorful spectacle that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" first developed. Not only is the original movie's signature comic-book-brought-to-life look back in full force, but there's other animation styles on display for some of the various characters and universes that Spider-Man will be traveling to this time around. By all accounts, the movie is going to be nothing short of a feast for the eyes.

There's plenty to get excited about in this latest trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Audiences don't have to wait too much longer for the film's release either, as it's set to debut in theaters on June 2, 2023.