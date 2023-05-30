If A Flash Sequel Happens, Will Ezra Miller Be Recast?

After being delayed for years, "The Flash" will finally be released in theaters on June 16, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. But given the controversy which has engulfed Miller in recent years, many fans have been surprised "The Flash" is still being released in the first place. Warner Bros. has canceled other DC movies for less; for example, the nearly-completed "Batgirl" movie was shelved last summer as a tax write-off. But not only will "The Flash" finally see a wide release in June after a highly tumultuous production, but according to director Andy Muschietti, he's got no intention of recasting the role of Barry Allen should a sequel occur.

Appearing on an upcoming episode of "The Discourse" podcast, Muschietti was asked if Miller would remain in the role for a sequel. "If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti said. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it."

Indeed, the word is that test screenings of "The Flash" went over like gangbusters among audiences who saw it ahead of time at CinemaCon, and Warner Discovery executives from David Zaslav to James Gunn have reportedly been bullish on the picture for years. Presumably, that faith in the product, both from creatives and higher-ups, is what afforded Miller their apparent job security.

Whether that faith is because Miller truly is a revelation in "The Flash" or because the film forms the connective tissue that will reset the former DCEU for future projects in the newly named DCU with its timeline-hopping narrative, even Ezra Miller seems unable to end Ezra Miller's superhero career.