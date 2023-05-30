If A Flash Sequel Happens, Will Ezra Miller Be Recast?
After being delayed for years, "The Flash" will finally be released in theaters on June 16, starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. But given the controversy which has engulfed Miller in recent years, many fans have been surprised "The Flash" is still being released in the first place. Warner Bros. has canceled other DC movies for less; for example, the nearly-completed "Batgirl" movie was shelved last summer as a tax write-off. But not only will "The Flash" finally see a wide release in June after a highly tumultuous production, but according to director Andy Muschietti, he's got no intention of recasting the role of Barry Allen should a sequel occur.
Appearing on an upcoming episode of "The Discourse" podcast, Muschietti was asked if Miller would remain in the role for a sequel. "If [a sequel] happens, yes," Muschietti said. "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it."
Indeed, the word is that test screenings of "The Flash" went over like gangbusters among audiences who saw it ahead of time at CinemaCon, and Warner Discovery executives from David Zaslav to James Gunn have reportedly been bullish on the picture for years. Presumably, that faith in the product, both from creatives and higher-ups, is what afforded Miller their apparent job security.
Whether that faith is because Miller truly is a revelation in "The Flash" or because the film forms the connective tissue that will reset the former DCEU for future projects in the newly named DCU with its timeline-hopping narrative, even Ezra Miller seems unable to end Ezra Miller's superhero career.
Allegations against Miller run far and wide
A few years ago, it seemed like Ezra Miller's star was ascendant. After spending their early career taking bit roles in television shows and the occasional significant part in films like "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," they landed the role of Flash in Warner Bros. burgeoning DC Extended Universe (DCEU), meant to compete directly with Marvel's MCU. Simultaneously, Miller landed a multi-film deal to star as Credence Barebone in the "Harry Potter" spin-off series "Fantastic Beasts."
But even as Warner Bros. bungled both series, with the DCEU now defunct and rebranded as the DCU and the "Fantastic Beasts" series potentially dead in the water, Miller's own behavior threatened to derail their career. Multiple assault and grooming allegations, arrests, a Vermont property that some alleged to be a cult, and even a burglary dominated headlines since 2020, with Miller at the center of it all. A harrowing Vanity Fair exposé that spoke to those close to Miller painted a picture of a star deep in crisis, kept free from serious consequences by a network of enablers, cover-ups, and abusive behavior.
However, through a mix of good lawyers, people willing to drop charges, and a studio that wouldn't give up on them, Miller remains free, and "The Flash" will be their biggest project yet when it releases in mid-June. Last year, they revealed they had begun treatment for "complex mental health issues."