Succession: How A Mind-Blowing Fan Theory Solved The Series Finale With One Name

Contains spoilers for the series finale of "Succession" — Season 4, Episode 10's "With Open Eyes"

Since "Succession" began, the question on viewers' minds is who would ultimately carry on the Waystar RoyCo legacy after family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) inevitably had to step down. Turns out he stepped down sooner than anticipated, as Logan died earlier in Season 4. Since that point, it's been a mad dash to acquire power among the Roy siblings, and the series finale, "With Open Eyes," finally brought things to a close the only way it was possible.

Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Mcfadyen) ultimately receives an offer to become CEO, which the Roy siblings try to circumnavigate. However, at the last second, Tom's wife, Shiv (Sarah Snook), sides with her husband, allowing him to acquire the position. There were various fan theories suggesting Tom would end up victorious over the Roy children, but one theory that came out just before the finale aired suggests the answer was always in front of our eyes the whole time.

Sophie Kihm, the editor-in-chief at Nameberry, posted a TikTok a few days before the finale offering a significant hint why Tom would be the new CEO. She points out how names have meaning, and while "Wambsgans" isn't significant on its own, it does tie Tom to someone who would mirror his own arc — baseball player Bill Wambsganss. It may have an extra "s," but Bill did something Tom would achieve in a different context.