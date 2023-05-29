Succession: The Series Finale Always Had To End This Way (Sorry Roys)

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 10 — "With Open Eyes"

In the weeks leading up to the series finale of "Succession," the Internet was rife with fan theories about how the show could possibly end. Maybe Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), the show's resident sad boy who really only wanted a "kiss from Daddy," would triumph and take over his late father Logan's (Brian Cox) throne as the CEO of Waystar Royco. Perhaps Roman (Kieran Culkin) would never resurface, having died during the previous episode where he wandered into the middle of a protest and invited violence. Maybe Shiv's (Sarah Snook) machinations would pay off and GoJo's Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skårsgard) would crown her as the American CEO of Waystar after the Roy family company sold to the Swedish billionaire. Maybe hapless Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) would be the only one left standing amidst the rubble!

It was definitely fun to theorize about how "Succession" would end, but in the series finale, creator Jesse Armstrong provided the only possible answer: all three of the Roy children would fail. Over the course of 90 minutes, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman reveal the ugliest parts of themselves in full — which, based on the things they've done throughout the series at large, is really saying something — and reveal the truth, which is that none of them can ever truly be Logan Roy. There's no true successor; Waystar now belongs to GoJo; the Roy family legacy belongs to outsiders and strivers. It could never go any other way.