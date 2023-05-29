Fast X Is A Billion Away From Furious 7 (Can It Reach Its Predecessor?)

Vin Diesel is poised to have a great summer 2023 at the box office. He's the voice of Groot in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is becoming one of the most successful Marvel films in the post-pandemic era, and he's the star of "Fast X." The latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise crossed the $500 million threshold at the box office this past weekend, proving there's still plenty of gas left in the tank for this film series. Of course, it's also the "Fast & Furious" movie carrying the largest budget of $340 million, so it needs to make much more money to recoup its costs.

The question is just how far this behemoth can go. Can it reach the heights set by the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, namely 2015's "Furious 7," which brought in $1.5 billion? "Fast X" will need a full billion dollars to surpass it, and while the nitro button obviously still works in getting plenty of people out to theaters, it's unlikely to get there.

"Fast X," which opened on May 19, still has ample time to make a ton more money. However, there are numerous factors that allowed "Furious 7" to ascend the box office hierarchy to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time that "Fast X" just doesn't have going for it.