What Rotten Tomatoes Reviews Are Saying About Fast X

"Fast X" is the beginning of the end (supposedly) for the "Fast & Furious" franchise. It's set to be the first installment of a concluding trilogy for the franchise, so there's a lot riding on it to send the series out in style.

The movie appears to be bringing all of the disparate elements of the "Fast & Furious" series to a close as Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) goes up against one of his most formidable adversaries to date — Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). Of course, he has plenty of assistance courtesy of his family, who always have his back. Old and new faces will come together in what's sure to be a treat for fans to see their favorite characters share the screen again. But what do critics have to say about "Fast X?"

Critics and audiences don't always see eye-to-eye on these big tentpole pictures, and that's likely to be the case with "Fast X." While reviews are still trickling in, "Fast X" already has a pretty mixed response, currently standing at a 59% positive rating from 75 critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It appears this will again be one movie people will have to see for themselves to make up their own minds on where they stand.