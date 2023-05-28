Roman's Jab About Kendall's Kids In The Succession Series Finale Solidifies His Evil

Contains spoilers for "Succession" Season 4 Episode 10 — "With Eyes Open"

"Succession" has played a tricky game with its characters throughout its four-season run where, if you squint, it's almost possible to feel bad for the adult Roy children. Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are all completely odious, especially to each other — and in the series finale, Roman says one of his most awful things yet, which is really saying something.

After stealing a election for his own gain in the season's eighth episode, "America Decides," Roman lobs a particularly horrible insult at his brother Kendall in the series finale, "With Open Eyes." After Shiv thwarts Kendall's attempts to stop the impending sale of the family company, Waystar Royco, to GoJo, Roman remarks that Shiv is "the bloodline," referring not just to her pregnancy, but apparently, the parentage of Kendall's two children.

Roman says that Logan Roy (Brian Cox) never viewed Kendall's kids as "real," calling them a "pair of randos" and insinuating that while one child was adopted, the other is the product of infidelity on the part of Kendall's estranged wife Rava (Natalie Gold). Roman has done a lot of despicable things throughout the series, but this might actually take the cake, considering he's bringing two actual children into this vicious scenario and attacking them just to piss off his brother.