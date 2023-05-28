Arnold Schwarzenegger Lovingly Praises The Legacy Of Bruce Willis
While the two notorious titans of the pulse-pounding genre only appeared in a few films together, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a renowned action icon, has nothing but respect for Bruce Willis, another action-packed Hall-of-Famer and fellow multi-billion dollar box office powerhouse. Unfortunately, Willis had to step away from an impressive overall career due to serious health issues.
It was a sad day when it was revealed in 2022 that Bruce Willis would retire from acting after learning he had been diagnosed with Aphasia. While he certainly had several examples of flexing his dramatic skills in films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," the action star is arguably more notorious for his efforts in the "Die Hard" movies, as well as films like "The Fifth Element," and "Armageddon."
There is no denying that he was a genre goliath, and according to Schwarzenegger, Willis was a generous, exemplary star who was part of an exclusive group of actors whose legends never fade. "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star," the actor said in an interview with CinemaBlend. "And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."
"The Terminator" star believes that despite Willis no longer being in the game, the legacy he crafted over the years with each performance will never stop entertaining fans. While Schwarzenegger's well-deserved acclaim is a touching sentiment, the former governor isn't the only big name to voice their reactions to Willis's reason for retirement.
Plenty of stars revere Bruce Willis for his kindness and acting skills
Bruce Willis entertained audiences with his many exciting roles for decades, and he has been revered for his efforts by other major Hollywood players who have not only offered their support for the prolific action star but have also ensured the world knows how excellent it was to make movie alongside such a nice guy.
On Twitter, Seth Green posted his gratitude for all the memorable characters Willis has played over the years, and Kevin Smith apologized for any less-than-stellar comments he made in the past regarding issues they had on the movie "Cop Out." But the love and positive vibes didn't stop there.
His "Glass" co-star, James McAvoy, even admitted that playing an adversary of Bruce Willis was an ideal experience. "Getting to work with Bruce, who I had been watching since I was a really little kid in 'Moonlighting,' that was amazing," he said in an interview with GQ. "What a nice guy. What a good guy. I'm really sad to hear that he's had to retire, and I hope he's well and healthy and hope his family are all good."
The director, M. Night Shyamalan, who last worked with the actor on the movie "Glass," also had some heartfelt words to say in reaction to Bruce Willis's Aphasia diagnosis. "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as [a] kid."