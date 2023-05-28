Arnold Schwarzenegger Lovingly Praises The Legacy Of Bruce Willis

While the two notorious titans of the pulse-pounding genre only appeared in a few films together, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a renowned action icon, has nothing but respect for Bruce Willis, another action-packed Hall-of-Famer and fellow multi-billion dollar box office powerhouse. Unfortunately, Willis had to step away from an impressive overall career due to serious health issues.

It was a sad day when it was revealed in 2022 that Bruce Willis would retire from acting after learning he had been diagnosed with Aphasia. While he certainly had several examples of flexing his dramatic skills in films like "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," the action star is arguably more notorious for his efforts in the "Die Hard" movies, as well as films like "The Fifth Element," and "Armageddon."

There is no denying that he was a genre goliath, and according to Schwarzenegger, Willis was a generous, exemplary star who was part of an exclusive group of actors whose legends never fade. "I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star," the actor said in an interview with CinemaBlend. "And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."

"The Terminator" star believes that despite Willis no longer being in the game, the legacy he crafted over the years with each performance will never stop entertaining fans. While Schwarzenegger's well-deserved acclaim is a touching sentiment, the former governor isn't the only big name to voice their reactions to Willis's reason for retirement.