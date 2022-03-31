M. Night Shyamalan's Response To Bruce Willis' Retirement Will Bring You To Tears

Bruce Willis has been a household name for several decades, ever since he starred in 1988's "Die Hard" as John McClane. Since then, he has starred in films across all genres, such as Quentin Tarantino's 1994 black comedy "Pulp Fiction," the 1997 sci-fi film "The Fifth Element" and Wes Anderson's 2012 coming-of-age drama "Moonrise Kingdom," to name just a few. Adding on to his expansive filmography — Willis has over 100 credits to his name — he also has eight films in post-production (via IMDb).

Given the actor's expansive career — including numerous beloved and popular films — fans of Willis were heartbroken to learn that the actor has decided to step away from acting due to a diagnosis of a brain disorder called aphasia. Willis' daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Following the announcement, many fans and celebrities have expressed their support for Willis. Now, another celebrity, director M. Night Shyamalan — who has collaborated with Willis on several films — has responded to the news of Willis' diagnosis and retirement and his words may very likely make you tear up.