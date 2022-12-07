James McAvoy Expresses Sadness Over Bruce Willis' Aphasia Diagnosis

It is always a sad occurrence when a co-worker and friend comes down with an illness that impacts their ability to work. James McAvoy, star of such movies as "X-Men: First Class," "Wanted," and "The Last King of Scotland," is quite a versatile actor. McAvoy's range is probably best highlighted in 2016's "Split," where he plays an individual suffering from dissociative identity disorder, and some of his personalities are helpful and shy, while others are violent, aggressive, and absolutely obsessed. In other words, McAvoy would shift his mannerisms, voice, and behavior at a moment's notice.

Surprisingly, "Split" is actually a sequel to 2000's "Unbreakable," though this wasn't revealed until the final moments of the movie. These two movies are connected and are about what the world might look like with real-life heroes and villains. A third film, 2019's "Glass," brought together McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson together for an ultimate battle between the villainous mastermind Mr. Glass (Jackson) and the personality known as The Beast (McAvoy) against David Dunn (Willis), a supposedly invincible hero with a weakness for water. During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in 2018, director of the "Unbreakable" trilogy M. Night Shyamalan spoke about how he called Willis to ask him to appear at the end of "Split" and said that Willis offered to do it for free, adding that Willis is an exceptionally sweet and honorable individual. These qualities of Willis have also earned the favor of McAvoy, who has recently spoken about his costar and friend's medical diagnosis.