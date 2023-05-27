The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan Says Farewell And Shares BTS Set Video From The Finale

Few knew what an indelible mark "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was going to be made on television when the Amazon series was announced in 2016. Fans of "Gilmore Girls" had an idea, since the series was created and written by none other than Amy Sherman-Palladino, who had brought our favorite mother-daughter duo to life. But after learning that Season 5 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" would be its last, devoted fans were devastated, but excited to see how Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) story would end.

In a farewell Instagram post on May 26, 2023, Brosnahan expressed her shock that the finale was airing that day, and how much her life had changed during its five-season run. "I met some of the greatest people I've ever known and now get call them family, mentors and friends," she wrote. I went to television boot camp and learned how to be a better performer, leader and producer. I wore stunningly beautiful clothes, ate an embarrassing amount of prop food, got the middle finger from Alex [Borstein] daily. I grew up. I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed."

Brosnahan also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the last day on set, in what was clearly an emotional day for everyone.