The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan Says Farewell And Shares BTS Set Video From The Finale
Few knew what an indelible mark "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" was going to be made on television when the Amazon series was announced in 2016. Fans of "Gilmore Girls" had an idea, since the series was created and written by none other than Amy Sherman-Palladino, who had brought our favorite mother-daughter duo to life. But after learning that Season 5 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" would be its last, devoted fans were devastated, but excited to see how Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) story would end.
In a farewell Instagram post on May 26, 2023, Brosnahan expressed her shock that the finale was airing that day, and how much her life had changed during its five-season run. "I met some of the greatest people I've ever known and now get call them family, mentors and friends," she wrote. I went to television boot camp and learned how to be a better performer, leader and producer. I wore stunningly beautiful clothes, ate an embarrassing amount of prop food, got the middle finger from Alex [Borstein] daily. I grew up. I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed."
Brosnahan also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the last day on set, in what was clearly an emotional day for everyone.
Brosnahan and others expressed how much the show meant to them
Contains spoilers for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5, Episode 9 — "Four Minutes"
For many fans, the final season was bittersweet. Midge got everything she'd wanted: the fame, money, admiration, and legendary status. But was the cost too great? Her children are distant from her due to what they perceive as selfishness on her part, and Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), her only friend, is a continent away. And her ex-husband, Joel (Michael Zegen), went to jail as a result of a deal he made to protect Midge. But despite her seeming loneliness as she wanders around her big house by herself, there's something comforting about her and Susie laughing and watching "Jeopardy!" together over the phone.
After the season finale aired, many members of the cast and crew took to social media to lament the end of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Borstein wrote on Instagram, "I have no words. Only a lump in my throat. It hurts," while Reid Scott, who portrayed Gordon Ford, wrote, "I will forever be grateful for being invited into this wonderfully weird family of truly amazing artists."
Rachel Brosnahan's own Instagram post ended by acknowledging the show's dedicated fans. "You were [the wind] in our sails through long days and tough nights," she wrote. And with a final nod to Midge and her own brand of unfiltered, bold humor, "T**s up to the final chapter."