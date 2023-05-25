Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With 4K Remaster

With "Kill Bill," Quentin Tarantino cemented a reputation as one of the most exciting directors of his time. Released in 2003, it followed up on the miraculous "Pulp Fiction" and the compelling "Jackie Brown," telling the story of a woman known only as The Bride (Uma Thurman) who goes on a killing spree after being put in a coma by the father of her unborn child. Now, 20 years after its initial release, Deadline reports "Kill Bill" is getting a 4K remaster courtesy of Lionsgate Entertainment.

Though "Kill Bill" was initially released through Miramax Films, that company sold the rights to it, along with a handful of other Tarantino films, when the Weinstein Company went bankrupt in the wake of founder Harvey Weinstein's #MeToo downfall. Lionsgate announced today that it has the distribution rights for both "Kill Bill" movies and clearly hopes to capitalize on that investment with reissues such as the upcoming 4K "Kill Bill" remaster.

The remastered, 20th-anniversary edition of "Kill Bill" will be released late this year.