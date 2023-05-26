Mark Hamill's Acting In The Machine Made Bert Kreischer Cry - Exclusive

For Bert Kreischer, the stand-up comic whose viral story of his exploits with the Russian mob on a college trip inspired the new movie "The Machine," getting the legendary Mark Hamill to play his dad in the movie was already something of a dream.

"He is so generous, and he never gets tired of it," Bert Kreischer enthuses in Looper's exclusive interview about the man known to generations as Luke Skywalker. "He knows that he's got a responsibility to uphold the hero you looked at as a kid. He's a great ambassador of dreams, in my opinion."

Kreischer plays a version of himself in the movie, a successful but immature comedian dealing with the onset of middle age and dysfunctional relationships with his daughters, his wives, and his father, Albert Sr. All that takes an unexpected turn when Bert and his dad are kidnapped from his daughter's sweet 16 party by the Russian Mafia and flown to Moscow — where Bert must help the gangsters recover an object he helped them steal on a train during that infamous college trip (that latter part is apparently real).

The plot grows more labyrinthine from there, with the movie ricocheting between flashbacks to the trip and the present-day situation. This is where all of Bert's personal crises come to a head, including his longstanding issues with his dad — and that's where Mark Hamill impressed Bert Kreischer with more than just being Luke Skywalker.