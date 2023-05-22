Bert Kreischer's The Machine Stories Will Make You Want Mark Hamill As A Dad - Exclusive Interview

When and how did the idea of turning your experience with the Russian Mafia into a movie come about?

It was an accident, to be honest with you. I was pitching two other movies, and they were good movies too. This guy over at Legendary [Entertainment], Cale Boyter, was like, "I'll do it." I was like, "What do you mean?" He goes, "I'll make a movie with you. I want to make a movie with you. I think it'll be fun. Which one do you want to make?" I was like, "If you're telling me I can make a movie, I want to make 'The Machine.'" He was like, "Why didn't you pitch that?" I go, "Because I don't know what the story is, and what if it's really successful and I get kidnapped by the Russian Mafia?"

And he goes, "Sold." I was like, "What?" He goes, "That's our movie. That's your movie. It's 'Godfather II' meets 'The Hangover.' I love it. Flashbacks to younger Bert, and that's the train story, but you're getting kidnapped. I love it." So I sold it. I left Legendary, not knowing what I sold, but man, next thing you know, we got a script in. The script's awesome. Made one change, and we're off to the races.

The original story is wild enough on its own, so how did that also evolve to include the "real" you in the present day?

It's crazy. It's the secret sauce for this movie, in my opinion. When I showed the trailer to my friends, they're like, "Wait. This isn't just you telling your train story. This is a reimagining of it." I was like, "Yeah." That is where all my friends, [whose opinions] I'm hanging my hat on, were like, "This is going to be badass."

What's even crazier is, we mirrored a lot of what Bert's going through in the movie emotionally [with] what I was going through in real life — this identity crisis of, who am I really? Who am I if I don't drink? Who am I if I don't take my shirt off on stage? And the daughter stuff was on the nose. I was dealing with my daughter who was growing up and wanted independence, and I didn't want her to have independence. I wanted her to stay my little girl who sings songs on her bike. It mirrored a lot of it. It was really cool.