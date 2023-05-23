The Fast X Role That Almost Went To Keanu Reeves

Alan Ritchson is no stranger to action-packed roles, as he's previously appeared in "Titans" and "Reacher." However, showing up in the "Fast & Furious" franchise was a significant opportunity, and it was one that was fraught with peril, as he went on to tell Entertainment Weekly about all of the obstacles that came up to shoot his part.

He stated there were "timing issues" that could've necessitated another recasting of Aimes. He went on to mention, "Basically the deal was if there's no problems, we don't shut down for COVID or weather, this should work, and about two weeks later, we got news that we were going to get hit with the biggest blizzard in Winnipeg's history." The production had to shut down temporarily, and while Ritchson's "Fast" journey could've ended before it began, the production team was able to move things around so that he could be in the movie.

However, that wasn't the end of Ritchson's turmoil, as he recounted a phone call from "Fast X" producer Jeff Kirschenbaum. He elaborated, "I was like, 'Oh, God. Whatever you've got to say, just say it. I can take it. I'm a big boy.' He goes, 'You're not going to be working with [director] Justin [Lin] on this.' I was like, 'Okay ... am I still in the movie?'" Kirschenbaum then clarified that Justin Lin was the one who stepped away from the movie, but Ritchson would still be in it. After that confusing back-and-forth, everything was good, and Ritchson is now a proud member of the "Fast" family.