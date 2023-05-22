Fast & Furious Finally Giving Female Characters The Keys With New Spin-Off Confirmed

Vin Diesel's comments about "Fast and Furious" spin-offs not only revealed plans for a female-driven entry in the franchise, but also that it will be one of a handful released in the aftermath of the 11th movie in the main franchise.

Spin-offs make a lot of sense since the appetite for "Fast and Furious" movies seems unabated even after two decades of high-octane movies. Moreover, the franchise already tried its hand at a spin-off with 2019's "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," which brought together Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw for a buddy action comedy. The film took off like a supercharged sports car, bringing in over $760 million at the worldwide box office and pretty much ensuring that it would be far from the last spin-off in the "Fast and Furious" universe.

Given the massively talented women who have become a core element of the franchise, the female-driven spin-off will have the star power to street race its way to box office victory once more. Gal Gadot seems game to stay on in her role as Giselle, and Charlize Theron is still out there as the villainous hacker Cipher. Brie Larson is now aboard as Tess as of "Fast X." Then, of course, there's Dame Helen Mirren, never one to pass up on a bit of fun; her role as Shaw family matriarch Magdalene came about at her own behest. With each of those tremendous talents a box office draw by themselves, putting them together seems like a surefire, winning recipe.