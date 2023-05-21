Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down EEAAO Sequel Speculation
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won't be happening a second time.
Cinephiles around the world found a collective underdog to root for in 2022 thanks to "EEAAO," the genre-breaking multiversal epic from A24 and the Daniels. The indie darling debuted in early 2022 to critical acclaim and positive word of mouth, which led to record-breaking box office receipts for the studio. A cult-like following manifested, turning the quirky darling into a viable awards contender. A year later, the film won Oscar gold seven times, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others.
What's next? Apparently nothing. Despite taking over our culture like a storm, the Daniels and A24 have no plans to capitalize on the success of "EEAAO," at least according to Michelle Yeoh. While speaking with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival, the Evelyn Wang actress dismissed the possibility of a sequel. "There's no sequel," Yeoh said. "We would just be doing the same thing."
No sequel? No problem!
Rejoice! "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the perfect example of a film that doesn't need a sequel. While some might have hoped for the Wang family's story to continue, this decision is for the best simply because, well, they'd be doing the same thing. What else is there to tell about a movie that, per its title, already covers everything, everywhere, all at once? Instead of focusing on a sequel that would more than likely be a retread, the cast, and crew of "EEAAO" are moving on to more exciting things.
Michelle Yeoh has found her post-"EEAAO" career choices to be no longer limiting, telling an audience at Cannes, per Variety, that she's stopped receiving scripts based on her ethnicity. Comeback king and newly-cemented Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including a role in Marvel's second season of "Loki." Stephanie Hsu, fresh off her Best Supporting Actress nom, is next set to headline "Joy Ride" and David Leitch's "The Fall Guy," two roles that will hopefully nab her even more Oscar clout.
If Yeoh's word doesn't seem definitive then worry not, as the Daniels shut down speculation of a sequel all the way back in 2022 on Twitter. Still eager for an "EEAAO" sequel? Yeoh, Quan, and Hsu will reunite in the Disney+ series "American Born Chinese."