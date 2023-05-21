Michelle Yeoh Shuts Down EEAAO Sequel Speculation

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" won't be happening a second time.

Cinephiles around the world found a collective underdog to root for in 2022 thanks to "EEAAO," the genre-breaking multiversal epic from A24 and the Daniels. The indie darling debuted in early 2022 to critical acclaim and positive word of mouth, which led to record-breaking box office receipts for the studio. A cult-like following manifested, turning the quirky darling into a viable awards contender. A year later, the film won Oscar gold seven times, taking home awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress, among others.

What's next? Apparently nothing. Despite taking over our culture like a storm, the Daniels and A24 have no plans to capitalize on the success of "EEAAO," at least according to Michelle Yeoh. While speaking with Variety at the Cannes Film Festival, the Evelyn Wang actress dismissed the possibility of a sequel. "There's no sequel," Yeoh said. "We would just be doing the same thing."