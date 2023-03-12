The Trailer For Michelle Yeoh's American Born Chinese Is An Everything Everywhere Reunion

Michelle Yeoh and her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" fam are teaming up for Disney+'s "American Born Chinese."

Ahead of tonight's Oscars, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is poised to be win big, Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for "American Born Chinese." Set to release in late May, the fantasy-action series features Yeoh reuniting with her "EEAAO" co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. All three actors received Oscar nods for their performances in the sci-fi action-comedy flick, which debuted in March 2022 to raucous applause.

Nothing short of a phenomenon, the success of "EEAO" has thrust Yeoh, Huy Quan, and Hsu into the spotlight. And now, just a year after the groundbreaking film's release, the trio are returning once again for the reunion we didn't know we needed, all thanks to Disney.

"American Born Chinese" is based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name. Luen Yang will executive produce the adaptation. "Bob's Burgers" writer Kelvin Yu will serve as showrunner for the series, while "Shang-Chi" director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct a number of episodes. Jake Kasdan, who spearheaded the contemporary "Jumanji" films, has been brought on board as executive producer for the Disney+ epic.