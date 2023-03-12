The Trailer For Michelle Yeoh's American Born Chinese Is An Everything Everywhere Reunion
Michelle Yeoh and her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" fam are teaming up for Disney+'s "American Born Chinese."
Ahead of tonight's Oscars, where "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is poised to be win big, Disney+ has released the first teaser trailer for "American Born Chinese." Set to release in late May, the fantasy-action series features Yeoh reuniting with her "EEAAO" co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. All three actors received Oscar nods for their performances in the sci-fi action-comedy flick, which debuted in March 2022 to raucous applause.
Nothing short of a phenomenon, the success of "EEAO" has thrust Yeoh, Huy Quan, and Hsu into the spotlight. And now, just a year after the groundbreaking film's release, the trio are returning once again for the reunion we didn't know we needed, all thanks to Disney.
"American Born Chinese" is based on Gene Luen Yang's graphic novel of the same name. Luen Yang will executive produce the adaptation. "Bob's Burgers" writer Kelvin Yu will serve as showrunner for the series, while "Shang-Chi" director Destin Daniel Cretton will direct a number of episodes. Jake Kasdan, who spearheaded the contemporary "Jumanji" films, has been brought on board as executive producer for the Disney+ epic.
American Born Chinese looks to be another hit for Disney+
While the teaser trailer for "American Born Chinese," which clocks in at just 30 seconds, is light on details, it does paint an exciting picture of what audiences can expect from the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" reunion. For one, the teaser makes it a point to highlight how the three leads from the Oscar-nominated flick are returning. While Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan will appear as series regulars, the Disney+ teaser confirms that Stephanie Hsu will appear in a guest capacity.
The series follows Jin Wang (Ben Wang), a young Chinese boy in an American suburb who befriends a Taiwanese student. Alienated and struggling with his Asian identity, Wang and his newfound buddy find themselves in cahoots with Chinese mythological gods. In addition to the lead "EEAAO" trio, the Disney+ series also features "Westworld" star Daniel Wu, "Modern Love Mumbai" standout Yeo Yann Yann, and "Hacks" actor Poppy Liu in supporting roles. Comedians Ronny Chieng and Jimmy O. Yang, who both appeared in "Crazy Rich Asians" together alongside Yeoh will also star in the series.
Yeoh's "American Born Chinese" hits Disney+ on May 24 202