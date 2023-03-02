EEAAO: Michelle Yeoh Changed Evelyn's Name For An Important Reason

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" continues its absolute rampage through Hollywood, sweeping up awards left and right, including an incredible reaction from Jamie Lee Curtis. The multiverse-hopping comedy was released nearly a year ago, setting a new precedent for Hollywood with an almost entirely Asian cast. Not only that, but the film proved there are still original and unique stories to tell when the overall industry seems focused on adaptations, sequels, and remakes.

The movie is clearly one of the best of 2022, but many changes during the production process gave audiences the final product they saw in theaters. Initially, the Daniels — directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan — believed "Everything Everywhere All at Once" needed a male actor in the lead role, writing the part for Jackie Chan. The directing duo told The Hollywood Reporter that the original plan was to have Chan play the lead role, with Michelle Yeoh playing the secondary parent. Switching the roles led to a much more personal film, as the filmmakers took inspiration from the strong women in their lives for the project. Chan's involvement is just one of many interesting facts surrounding the production of "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The changes to Yeoh's Evelyn Wang didn't stop there either, as the actress recently revealed that the Daniels wanted her to keep her name, but she wanted even more representation in the film.