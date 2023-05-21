Fast X Box Office: Opening Weekend Is One Of The Best Of 2023 (But One Of The Worst For The Franchise)

In Hollywood, you don't make it to 10 theatrical releases in one franchise without being a box office powerhouse. And in the case of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, there's at least one and possibly two additional films on the way. Depending on how you look at the numbers, "Fast X," the latest installment in the saga currently in theaters, either had a great opening weekend or a disappointing one.

First, the good news: Thanks in part to a very strong international showing, "Fast X" and its worldwide box office opening weekend gross of $318.9 million give it the second-highest debut at the global box office for 2023 so far, right behind the box office juggernaut that is "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" which took in $377 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

But box office stats can be complicated, and when you look at the domestic performance of "Fast X" compared to previous "Fast & Furious" opening weekends in North America, the most recent installment of the "Fast" saga is close to the bottom.