The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will See An Injured Halbrand

J.R.R. Tolkien's Sauron is a lot of things, like the Lord of the Rings. One thing Sauron isn't, though, is invulnerable — at least, not in his physical form. The character loses his Earth-bound body multiple times throughout Middle-earth history and has to continue to reshape new corporeal forms so that he can rule his subjects and wage war on his mortal enemies. This physical vulnerability is also how he eventually loses the One Ring.

Amazon Studios' "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has already shown a hurt version of Sauron in Season 1 via the form of the injured Halbrand. The character's wounds — sustained during the eruption of Mount Doom — were so bad that Galadriel took him to Eregion for Elvish healing. Now, a scoop from a popular Middle-earth source claims fans will get another grievously injured version of the character in Season 2.

On Easter Sunday, the fansite Fellowship of Fans confirmed that Sauron would be portrayed as two different characters in Season 2. The post added that the site wasn't sure if actor Charlie Vickers would inhabit both roles or if someone else would be cast alongside him for the new iteration of the Dark Lord. The site's Twitter thread also added that Halbrand would not be in his peak condition come Season 2.

"Halbrand gets really badly injured during the earlier episodes of #TheRingsofPower Season 2," they posted.