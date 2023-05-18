Gladiator 2: Barry Keoghan Is Out, But More Exciting Names Are Reportedly Circling The Sequel

Barry Keoghan has reportedly exited Ridley Scott's untitled "Gladiator" sequel, set to follow up on the 2000 film, Deadline reports. "The Banshees of Inisherin" star had been in talks to play Emperor Geta. Keoghan reportedly cited scheduling issues as a conflicting factor motivating his decision to break off negotiations.

While Keoghan's exit is undoubtedly a loss for the "Gladiator 2" production, many more exciting stars have come aboard the project in recent days. Newly attached to the project are "Moon Knight" star May Calamawy, Israeli television star Lior Raz, English Shakespeare performer Derek Jacobi, and English sketch comic Matt Lucas. The lead role of Lucius will be filled by "Aftersun" star Paul Mescal.

Other names are now circling the Emperor Geta role in light of Keoghan's exit. "The White Lotus" Season 1 breakout star Fred Hechinger is currently reported to be the top pick and is in talks to take the role.