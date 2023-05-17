The Darkhold Diaries: Aubrey Plaza's Instagram Story Has Twitter Going Wild

As Marvel fans eagerly await the next entry in the expansive cinematic universe, a rogue agent has seemingly thrown her witchy hat in the ring to stir up some trouble. Aubrey Plaza, who has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" has mysteriously posted a new title and logo that may be an indicator of what's to come on the show. Unsurprisingly, Twitter has been blowing up with thrilling speculation and ecstatic comments as a result, like Marvel superfan @WandaxWiccan, who wrote, "WTF DID AUBREY PLAZA JUST POST??? WHAT'S THE DARKHOLD DIARIES OMG????"

The highly anticipated series is shrouded in secrecy, though some stars can't help themselves from posting out of excitement. Patti Lupone nonchalantly spilled enough tea on "The View" to make Kevin Feige sweat. Before that, Joe Locke, who is also starring in the series, uploaded a since-deleted photo that confirmed filming has begun. It even revealed a small clue of what we can expect with series star Kathryn Hahn (Agatha Harkness) sitting in a chair that reads "Agatha of Westview."

Interestingly enough, the font in that image bears a striking resemblance to HBO's hit series "Mare of Easttown," which is an interesting coincidence as Plaza's recent photo also resembles another notable property. On her Instagram story, she posted an image showcasing a logo for "The Darkhold Diaries" that fondly references the title card of Disney's "The Princess Diaries" with a sinister twist, as @TheMarvelNexus pointed out on Twitter.