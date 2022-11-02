Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos In Mystery Role

In January 2021, Marvel Studios released their first Disney+ series with "WandaVision," which would become the first Marvel Studios-developed show that bore weight in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," the series centered around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she attempts to process the grief of losing her lover, Vision (Paul Bettany). Unable to cope with such a devastating loss, using her reality-warping abilities, Wanda bewitches a small town and its habitants to create an idyllic fantasy world in which Vision is alive.

During the first few episodes of "WandaVision," the show parodied sitcoms from different eras of television, playing up the various tropes often associated with shows of a specific decade. In the series premiere, the show is set in the '50s, introducing us to the nosy neighbor archetype Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). As the show progresses, we discover that Agnes is actually a dark witch named Agatha Harkness, whose intent was to siphon Wanda's incredible powers. Unfortunately, after embracing herself as the all-powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda easily defeats Agatha and dooms her to play Agnes forever.

Likely due in part to a memorable "Munsters"-style song, Hahn's Agatha Harkness stole the show for many fans. So it was likely not a surprise when Variety announced in October 2021 that she would be getting her own spin-off series with Hahn reprising her role, much to fans' delight. Less than a year later in July 2022, at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, we finally got a promising update. According to Variety, the series will be called "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and is expected to hit streaming in Winter 2023.

And with that update, it looks like the floodgates have been opened for more news that'll likely have fans singing Agatha's catchy tune in celebration.