Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Joins Agatha: Coven Of Chaos In Mystery Role
In January 2021, Marvel Studios released their first Disney+ series with "WandaVision," which would become the first Marvel Studios-developed show that bore weight in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," the series centered around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she attempts to process the grief of losing her lover, Vision (Paul Bettany). Unable to cope with such a devastating loss, using her reality-warping abilities, Wanda bewitches a small town and its habitants to create an idyllic fantasy world in which Vision is alive.
During the first few episodes of "WandaVision," the show parodied sitcoms from different eras of television, playing up the various tropes often associated with shows of a specific decade. In the series premiere, the show is set in the '50s, introducing us to the nosy neighbor archetype Agnes (Kathryn Hahn). As the show progresses, we discover that Agnes is actually a dark witch named Agatha Harkness, whose intent was to siphon Wanda's incredible powers. Unfortunately, after embracing herself as the all-powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda easily defeats Agatha and dooms her to play Agnes forever.
Likely due in part to a memorable "Munsters"-style song, Hahn's Agatha Harkness stole the show for many fans. So it was likely not a surprise when Variety announced in October 2021 that she would be getting her own spin-off series with Hahn reprising her role, much to fans' delight. Less than a year later in July 2022, at the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, we finally got a promising update. According to Variety, the series will be called "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," and is expected to hit streaming in Winter 2023.
And with that update, it looks like the floodgates have been opened for more news that'll likely have fans singing Agatha's catchy tune in celebration.
It was Aubrey all along
While Agatha fans were likely eagerly awaiting any additional updates on the upcoming spin-off, November 2022 suddenly inundated audiences with two huge bits of casting news.
At the beginning of November, Variety reported that Joe Locke of the highly popular Netflix series "Heartstopper" will be joining the "Coven of Chaos" in an undisclosed role. Initially, there were no additional details regarding Locke's role in the series, but Deadline later reported that Locke will actually be the male lead opposite Hahn's Agatha. In addition, Deadline also provided a vague summary of the character, described as a "gay teen with a dark sense of humor," with many fans speculating that Locke will be playing Wiccan, Wanda's magical son Billy Maximoff.
The following day, Variety broke yet another massive piece of casting news when they announced that Aubrey Plaza of "Parks and Recreation" fame will be joining the spin-off in an undisclosed role. And once again, Deadline followed up with its own report, stating that Plaza will be playing a villain opposite Hahn and Locke. Plaza can currently be seen in Season 2 of HBO's "The White Lotus." However, aside from playing April Ludgate in "Parks and Rec," comic book fans likely remember her most for playing another Marvel character in FX's "Legion," which focused on Charles Xavier's mutant son.
At the moment, Marvel Studios has not confirmed or denied the casting news. We'll find out soon enough when "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" hits Disney+ late next year.