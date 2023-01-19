Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Appears To Have Begun Filming And Potentially Has A Brand New Title

The photo Joe Locke posted before it was taken down is simply of a chair with the title "Agnes of Westview" written on the back. Agnes was the name Agatha went by for much of "WandaVision" as she attempted to get closer to Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) before she revealed her true identity. It's possible it's just a shooting title, but the show has already gone through a name change. When the show was originally announced, it was called "Agatha: House of Harkness" before switching over to "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" (via Nerdist).

Changing the name to "Agnes of Westview" is certainly a choice if that's even a new name. It's possible it's just a fun way to describe the series, especially if it retains some of the sitcom sensibilities found on "WandaVision." The photo was also taken down very quickly, so it's possible Joe Locke may have revealed something Marvel wasn't ready to announce yet. This is all just speculation at this point, so take anything you hear with a grain of salt until Marvel comes out with something.

Regardless of what it ends up being titled, there's a lot to be excited about with the upcoming Marvel series. In addition to returning cast members like Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp, the series will add some new faces, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia. With filming now underway, expect more details soon.