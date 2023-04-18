Patti LuPone Just Revealed Her Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Character Very Nonchalantly

Since most MCU roles are shrouded in Marvel secrecy, fans didn't expect an actor to reveal everything about their role on live TV, but that's exactly what happened. Patti LuPone recently appeared on "The View," where she let slip a lot more information about her "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" role.

"It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu," LuPone said, "who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her. She's hot. She's really hot. She's got a great body and hair."

Who LuPone is playing in "Coven of Chaos" was enough of a leak, but the actor didn't stop there. According to LuPone, Calderu is "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot."

She also revealed that there will be a coven of witches in "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," with Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke joining her. LuPone mentioned that they haven't finished filming yet, so she expects the show to hit Disney+ sometime in 2024.