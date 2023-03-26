How Marvel's New Avengers Team Aligns The Team With The MCU

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn't exist without the stories preceding them in Marvel Comics, with its stories directly adapted and heavily borrowed from its original medium. However, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe changing the film industry in major ways, the stories in the comics have started to draw from the live-action world.

While comics will always be the MCU's main source material and primary inspiration, original characters such as Darcy Lewis have made their way from the MCU to the pages of Marvel Comics — with the most notable MCU to comics transition being Phil Coulson, who appeared in "The Avengers" before officially making his comic debut. Jason Aaron's soon-to-be-concluded "Avengers" run has tackled the Multiverse on a scale being teased in the movies.

Meanwhile, film adaptations of Eternals (who starred in the recent "A.X.E." event), Guardians of the Galaxy (who have consistently had an ongoing series since "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1"), and Shang-Chi (who has starred in two self-titled series since "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" was revealed) have all elevated the characters for Marvel Comics, with the previously underused heroes and villains getting bigger platforms than ever before.

While Marvel has done it before to varying degrees of success, in the case of the upcoming run on the "Avengers" from Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa, the book is aligning itself with the main heroes readers know from the current Avengers MCU lineup. The team is even likely about to take on Kang the Conqueror, the current main villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, the book will seemingly do a fine balancing act, as it's also forging something new and exciting for the Avengers.