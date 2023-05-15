Fast X Director Thought The Call For The Job Was An Accidental Butt-Dial

Filmmaker Louis Leterrier received many big calls during his 21-year career, where studios have invited him to direct the likes of such hit action films as "The Transporter," "The Incredible Hulk," and "Clash of the Titans." Despite all of his success, it appears that Leterrier has remained humble at the prospects of landing future directing gigs, going so far to think that some calls from studio bigwigs have been placed to him by accident.

At least that seems to be the way Leterrier felt when he was offered the opportunity to direct "Fast X," the tenth installment in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, which opens in theaters May 19, 2023. In an interview with Uproxx, the director confessed he thought the call he got from Universal Pictures to direct "Fast X" was the result of an executive accidentally sitting on his phone. After all, Leterrier was oblivious to the earlier news that the film's original director, Justin Lin, exited the production.

"There's a phone call. I didn't hear the news [about Justin]. I was finishing a movie, and I was in the midst of it," Leterrier said. "Then my phone rang, and it was Peter Cramer, the head of production at Universal. We were in touch, but he doesn't call me often, and I texted him, 'Oh, you must have butt-dialed me. Nice to hear from you.'"