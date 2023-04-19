Fast And Furious 11 Secures Louis Leterrier As Director

Fasten your seatbelts because the Fast Family is coming back for one more ride. As "Fast X" speeds towards its May release, Variety is reporting that Louis Leterrier will be back behind the camera for the franchise's finale, the currently untitled "Fast & Furious 11." Leterrier replaced the franchise's long-time director Justin Lin on "Fast X," and it seems like he made a lasting impression on Vin Diesel and the "Fast & Furious" crew.

"Louis joined the 'Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades," Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said. "Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect — and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

That's incredibly high praise for Leterrier, a very recent addition to the Fast Family. Judging by Cramer's statement, audiences are in for a thrill ride with "Fast X," and Leterrier will continue to ride that high into the grand finale of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.