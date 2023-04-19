Fast And Furious 11 Secures Louis Leterrier As Director
Fasten your seatbelts because the Fast Family is coming back for one more ride. As "Fast X" speeds towards its May release, Variety is reporting that Louis Leterrier will be back behind the camera for the franchise's finale, the currently untitled "Fast & Furious 11." Leterrier replaced the franchise's long-time director Justin Lin on "Fast X," and it seems like he made a lasting impression on Vin Diesel and the "Fast & Furious" crew.
"Louis joined the 'Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades," Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer said. "Under his direction, 'Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect — and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."
That's incredibly high praise for Leterrier, a very recent addition to the Fast Family. Judging by Cramer's statement, audiences are in for a thrill ride with "Fast X," and Leterrier will continue to ride that high into the grand finale of the "Fast & Furious" franchise.
Fast X is taking the franchise back to its roots
After it left the street races behind, the "Fast & Furious" franchise quickly became about high-octane action, with each movie one-upping the previous. However, "F9" took the series to space, which didn't leave much room for "Fast X" to top it. Instead, Louis Leterrier decided to take it in a different direction, returning the series to its old ways.
The "Fast X" trailer took the world by storm, showing Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) returning to the street races that gave the series life. While there will still be plenty of action that rivals the franchise's recent installments, "Fast X" puts a forgotten emphasis on the cars, the girls, and the races. As Dom says in the trailer, "Let's race," something the audiences haven't seen the big-screen drivers do in a long time.
On Instagram, Diesel and Tyrese Gibson revealed that "Fast X" would "get back to the roots of what we know and love about 'Fast.'" While Gibson previously stated his desire to see the "Fast" saga crossover with "Transformers," which definitely would've topped going to space, we have to admit a return to form is a much better direction for Leterrier to take the series in.