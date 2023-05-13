Superman: Legacy Casting: Emma Mackey And Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Among Those In The Running

Casting for James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" is currently underway.

After wrapping up his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy over at Marvel Studios, Gunn is diving straight into the world of DC as its head honcho. Gunn shares CEO and Chairman duties alongside Peter Safran, his producing partner on 2021's "The Suicide Squad." For his first project, maverick creative is set to bring "Superman: Legacy" to life, the first major entry in the DC Universe's debut chapter, which has been dubbed "Gods and Monsters."

Details on Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" have been slim, until now. While plot details are under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Gunn and the brass at Warner Bros. are searching for the film's leads. David Corenswet, who shared the screen alongside Mia Goth in last year's viral sensation "Pearl," is said to be the top contender for Superman. The actor, in his late 20s, will take part in a screen test after Memorial Day. The outlet says that two other actors are also vying for the coveted role.

"Sex Education" breakout star Emma Mackey is being eyed for the role of Lois Lane. Other contenders for the Daily Planet's top journalist include "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor and "Ready or Not's" Samara Weaving. Rachel Brosnahan, who is currently headlining Amazon Prime Video's final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" auditioned for the gig. Despite giving an "outstanding" audition, the 32-year-old Emmy winner might be too old for Gunn's vision according to the outlet.

"X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, appears to be the only name gunning for Lex Luthor, Superman's nemesis. He was previously in the running for the titular character in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."