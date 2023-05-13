Superman: Legacy Casting: Emma Mackey And Nicholas Hoult Reportedly Among Those In The Running
Casting for James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" is currently underway.
After wrapping up his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy over at Marvel Studios, Gunn is diving straight into the world of DC as its head honcho. Gunn shares CEO and Chairman duties alongside Peter Safran, his producing partner on 2021's "The Suicide Squad." For his first project, maverick creative is set to bring "Superman: Legacy" to life, the first major entry in the DC Universe's debut chapter, which has been dubbed "Gods and Monsters."
Details on Gunn's "Superman: Legacy" have been slim, until now. While plot details are under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Gunn and the brass at Warner Bros. are searching for the film's leads. David Corenswet, who shared the screen alongside Mia Goth in last year's viral sensation "Pearl," is said to be the top contender for Superman. The actor, in his late 20s, will take part in a screen test after Memorial Day. The outlet says that two other actors are also vying for the coveted role.
"Sex Education" breakout star Emma Mackey is being eyed for the role of Lois Lane. Other contenders for the Daily Planet's top journalist include "Bridgerton" actress Phoebe Dynevor and "Ready or Not's" Samara Weaving. Rachel Brosnahan, who is currently headlining Amazon Prime Video's final season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" auditioned for the gig. Despite giving an "outstanding" audition, the 32-year-old Emmy winner might be too old for Gunn's vision according to the outlet.
"X-Men" star Nicholas Hoult, meanwhile, appears to be the only name gunning for Lex Luthor, Superman's nemesis. He was previously in the running for the titular character in Matt Reeves' "The Batman."
James Gunn says only one actor has been cast in Superman: Legacy (so far)
While it's certainly exciting to see the cast list of "Superman: Legacy" take shape, many might be disappointed with the report. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that "Euphoria's" Jacob Elordi, a fan-favorite for the role of Superman, did not submit his name for the opportunity. He was, however, discussed for the role. Other actors who were initially considered include "Greyhound" star Tom Brittney and Andrew Richardson.
Following the report and subsequent online chatter, James Gunn took to Twitter to clear the air. "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role," the "Legacy" director wrote. Gunn continued by confirming that only one actor has been cast for the DC film, saying "it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world." The director previously confirmed on Twitter that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" cast members would be in his Man of Steel flick.
THR notes that Warner Bros. and Gunn haven't come close to making any major decisions. A source also says that some of the names in the mix are nothing more than "a chatroom list." Does this news confirm that Emma Mackey, Nicholas Hoult, and David Corenswet are headlining "Superman: Legacy"? No, but it does mean that eager DC fans are one step closer to finding out who will play their favorite characters for the next decade or so.
"Superman: Legacy" flies into cinemas on July 11 2025.