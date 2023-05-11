Pump Rules: Fans Can See Tom Sandoval's Original Plan So Clearly

After news came out that "Vanderpump Rules" cast members Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss had been having an affair behind the back of Sandoval's girlfriend and Leviss' close friend Ariana Madix, fans went absolutely wild — especially because this bomshell broke in the middle of the reality show's tenth season. As a result, each episode became its own mystery box, giving fans plenty of hints and clues to pore over to see exactly when Leviss and Sandoval first got involved, or to spot glances between the two that just took on far more significance. In terms of Sandoval himself, though, he's just being blatantly obvious.

Clearly planning to smoothly transition into a new relationship with Leviss after leaving Madix, Sandoval spends a truly unhinged amount of time in Season 10 criticizing his bond with Madix, and fans are definitely noticing. In two separate tweets, Bravo fan Gibson Johns, who goes by @gibsonoma, broke it down. First, he gave everyone a helpful nudge, writing, "Just a reminder that this storyline Sandoval is pushing (with Schwartz's help) about being unhappy in his relationship with Ariana appeared out of thin air after he started sleeping with Raquel." Shortly thereafter, he criticized the fact that Sandoval rebuffed Madix's suggestion that maybe they should spend quiet nights at home together, tweeting, "Sandoval saying that his idea of quality time with Ariana would be... doing mushrooms and watching the sunrise or skinny-dipping in the hot tub tracks with him essentially having a midlife crisis. This man is SEARCHING."