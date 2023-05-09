Pedro Pascal Boards Barbarian Director Zach Cregger's Upcoming Film Weapons

Zach Cregger has been actively writing and directing since 2009, but his work wasn't widely noticed until 2022. That's because 2022 was the year when his genre-splitting horror comedy "Barbarian" premiered to rave reviews and insane audience reactions. Released just as the COVID-19 pandemic was winding down and things were starting to get back to some semblance of normal, Cregger's bonkers thriller provided the perfect opportunity for viewers to return to theaters.

And return they did. Though a $45 million dollar take-home might not sound like much in the days of "Star Wars" and the MCU, based on the budget of "Barbarian," which was reportedly $4-5 million, that's a massive win. In fact, the surge to Cregger's horror film was so surprising that it inspired a bidding war for his upcoming follow-up, "Weapons."

Now it looks like "Weapons" could be even bigger than "Barbarian" was. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pedro Pascal has signed on to join the new production, which will be headed by New Line Cinema. With Pascal in more demand than ever, this information, along with Cregger's rising star, could help to ensure a surefire hit for the studio and a big win for everyone involved.