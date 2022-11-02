Barbarian Writer-Director Zach Cregger Shares The Classic Literary Inspiration Behind The Mother's Design

The most anticipated horror release of 2022, "Halloween Ends," ended up disappointing a good portion of critics and audiences, but it's still been a great year for the genre. In addition to hits like "The Black Phone" and "Nope," there were two sleeper hits that debuted in theaters shortly before the release of "Halloween Ends," arguably stealing some of its thunder. Both "Smile" and "Barbarian" outperformed expectations, each quadrupling their productions budgets (and then some) according to their IMDb pages.

"Barbarian" hails from writer/director Zach Cregger, who some may recognize as a cast member from "The Whitest Kids U'Know." The story follows a young woman named Tess (Georgina Campbell) who shows up at a Detroit Airbnb-type house she's reserved only to find it's been double booked by her and Keith (Bill Skarsgard). From there, the film becomes a trippy tumble down the rabbit hole as Tess and others find themselves discovering there's a rather dangerous and ugly mystery within the house, one that will threaten everyone.

In an interview promoting the home release of the film, which is also available on HBO Max, Creggar revealed the inspiration behind the film's scariest character, The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis).