From Barbarian To The Menu, Today's Horror Comedies Feed On The Rich, And Audiences Are Eating It Up

The horror comedy has always been a divisive subgenre. After all, what tones could be harder to meld together than laughing hysterically and cowering in fear? Even today, some of the best horror comedies have their naysayers. Which begs the question — what, exactly, makes a good horror comedy work? Well, one of the main ingredients seems to be ensuring that the target of the horrific violence is a person (or people) that viewers want to root against. Bonus points if the target is generally seen as a source of negativity in the world, or is representative of a group that people tend to be generally resentful toward.

Hence why, in today's polarized climate, the favorite punching bag of modern horror comedies has become the fabulously wealthy.

It's no surprise, really. Making fun of the rich and powerful is such an enjoyable pastime that wealthy folks themselves are known to partake in it. Key versions of this trend go as far back as medieval times, when the king or queen would employ a court jester whose sole job was to essentially make fun of the royal family and their friends. However, it is also telling that if the jokes were too good, the jester could find himself in the stocks — or worse, in the tightening embrace of the hangman's noose.

Still, with the increasing wealth divide in the United States, and the steady increase in living expenses for the working class, sympathies are at an all-time low for the top 1%. And when it comes to horror movies, as the box office proves, it's pretty much open season.