Beetlejuice 2 Sets 2024 Theatrical Premiere Date

Never say never in Hollywood. While it seemed like a sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 classic "Beetlejuice" was doomed to never happen, definitive headway has been made on "Beetlejuice 2" as we've never seen before. The sequel, which has Michael Keaton slated to return as the ghost with the most, has a date picked out on the calendar.

On September 6, 2024, say his name three times because the underworld's leading bio-exorcist is coming exclusively to theaters in "Beetlejuice 2" from Warner Bros. Pictures. Production is set to begin in London on May 10.

Tim Burton will be returning to direct, and he's bringing back Winona Ryder to her iconic role of Lydia Deetz. Burton's "Wednesday" leading lady, Jenna Ortega, is slated to star in the film as Lydia's daughter. Justin Theroux will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role as well. Variety reports that Mike Vukadinovich, a writer who worked on the Showtime comedy "Kidding," wrote the script, and Deadline reports that "Wednesday" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar will be writing an updated draft of the script. Little is known about the plot at this time, as details are being kept very tightly under wraps. Tim Burton's frequent collaborator Danny Elfman has hinted that he will be beginning work on the score soon.