Rumor Report: Jenna Ortega Allegedly Offered A Role In Beetlejuice 2

1988's "Beetlejuice" from director Tim Burton has gone down in history as one of the finest horror comedies out there. Thanks to its uniquely Burton aesthetic and host of strong performances — chiefly Michael Keaton's turn as the titular crude ghost — it has endured in popular culture for decades. Naturally, this means many fans continue to cross their fingers for a sequel, which could finally be on the way with a Hollywood up-and-comer a the forefront.

On March 9, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Jenna Ortega has reportedly been offered a spot in "Beetlejuice 2." According to the publication's sources, she's supposedly been presented with the role of Lydia Deetz's (Winona Ryder) daughter, but that's not all. Burton is expected to return to direct and hopes are high for Keaton to once again take on the title role, with production eyeing a start in late May or early June in London, England.

Of course, at the time of this writing, Jenna Ortega's involvement is far from set in stone. Should she ultimately join the production, though, it's fair to say she would be a great fit for "Beetlejuice 2" — especially bearing in mind some of her recent credits.