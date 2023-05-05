WGA Strike: Blade Production Paused By Marvel Studios

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike rages on with no signs of a resolution. While the movie industry dodged the proverbial bullet to this point, the first casualty has finally come — and at Marvel Studios' expense. Pre-production on the reimagining of 1998's "Blade" will now have to wait until the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) can negotiate and come to an understanding. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated superhero film starring Mahershala Ali in the titular role has the distinction of becoming the first major movie to be impacted by the strike.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's interpretation of the comic books' vampire master of martial arts will have to wait a bit longer before he returns to the silver screen. The creative director behind HBO's "True Detective," Nic Pizzolatto, will pen the script, and Yann Demange ("Secret Diary of a Call Girl," "White Boy Rick," "Dead Set") is slated to direct.

"There's a billion dollars net in production costs that are exposed because of the strike," an unnamed source told THR in the same report. "That's certainly a concern." A number of streaming series have already felt the adverse effects of the labor dispute, including "Night Court," Season 3 of "Yellowjackets," and Netflix's swan song to its wildly successful "Cobra Kai." All of those aforementioned writers' rooms are pitch black, at the moment, and now the MCU's "Blade" will have to wait for the lights to come back on, too.