Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Is No Rookie When It Comes To Wheel Of Fortune

Vanna White is every bit as synonymous with the game show "Wheel of Fortune" as host Pat Sajak — but on May 10, 2023 she'll be taking on a new role: contestant. While she'll be competing against Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," her job as co-host and letter turner will be filled by Sajak's daughter, Maggie. Pat Sajak's offspring is very familiar with the show, having been more involved in its recent day-to-day than many viewers realize.

Maggie Sajak first appeared on the show as a babbling one-year-old, when Pat brought her up on stage. She previously stepped into Vanna's gig (as did Minnie Mouse) when her father was recovering from surgery in 2019, with White taking on the hosting duties.

"The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family," Maggie said in a statement on the "Wheel of Fortune" website. "I'm thrilled to be working with them. It's a real privilege to be able to treat the show's longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!"