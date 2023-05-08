The Only Ways Ted Lasso Season 3 Can Redeem Itself - Looper Staff Picks

Is "Ted Lasso" Season 3 signaling possible spin-offs? Maybe. Has the writers' room been run over by the proverbial monkeys with typewriters, only instead of Shakespeare they punch up random B-plots? Nothing's impossible! Was that an unnecessarily harsh way to start a rant about the show's current overabundance of side quests? Almost certainly, but hear me out.

"Ted Lasso" has been overreaching for a while. The show started as a tight workplace dramedy about a clueless (but not really) coach and the various soccer club personalities he wins over, with the twist that everyone is thoroughly broken and has to learn to deal with it. And you know what? That's enough. That's a premise for the ages, and could easily yield season after season of great TV. So, why have we been spending so much of Season 3 away from it?

The issue is that the season has started taking the side quests further away from the club, and the end result is often actively detrimental to the show. Keeley, an all-star character whose interactions with Richmond people are consistently among the highlights of any given episode, has been corralled into a different show about cozy offices and billionaire girlfriends. Nate is so detached from the rest of the crew that he literally refuses to talk to them, and is also apparently a lead in a 1990s romantic comedy now. Heck, some characters have managed detachment without actually leaving the club. Just look at Rebecca's weird paranormal detour — that green matchbook might as well have a picture of the Fonz jumping the shark on the cover.

All of this needs to be fixed for the show to reach — or rather, regain — its full potential. Quickly wrap up or abandon every single subplot that ventures too far from Ted or AFC Richmond, and focus on the glorious, heartwarming, dumb things that happen around the club. That's what "Ted Lasso" used to do best, and that's what "Ted Lasso" should do once more.