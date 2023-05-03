WGA Strike Freezes Yellowjackets Season 3 Writers' Room After Just One Day Of Work

"Yellowjackets" Season 3 is unquestionably feeling the sting from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, even with a new Season 2 episode, "Qui," dropping on May 5. But until some sort of compromise can be found between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), Season 3 of the Showtime series remains in an indefinite stall mode as Season 2 marches toward its finale. The show's co-creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson both returned to their writers' room briefly on Monday, May 1, but any chance they had to pound out new storylines and scripts was frozen up after a single day's work thanks to the current stalemate between the WGA and AMPTP.

"Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers' room," Lyle posted on her Twitter account @ashannlyle. "It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun," she continued. "And I'm very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong."

In another post that Lyle shared on her Twitter feed, this one dated Wednesday, May 3, "Yellowjackets" actor Samantha Hanratty (teenage Misty) was photographed showing her support for the screenwriters on strike. In the photo, Hanratty stands in a picket line outside of Netflix's offices in Los Angeles, holding a sign which reads, "I would not have a job without the writers." And for the time being, Season 2 of "Yellowjackets" will have to do because Season 3 is once more on an indefinite hiatus.